Virgin Media adds new 3D TV content - Despicable Me coming February
Virgin Media is adding a stack of new 3D movies and documentaries to its on-demand service over the next couple of months, including Despicable Me and The Hole, which will be available on pay-per-view.
The former film, starring Steve Carell, will be available to rent from February 2011, while the latter will hit the service on 17 January 2011.
In addition, a host of 3D documentaries, including Dinosaurs Alive, Mummies and Siegfried and Roy: The Magic Box, will be freely available for XL subscribers to view at their leisure. And a selection of 3D animations are/will be available to all Virgin Media TV customers.
The full release schedule is as follows:
3D documentaries available to XL TV customers only
- 3D Sun – today (23 Dec)
- Dinosaurs Alive – today (23 Dec)
- Mummies - Jan
- Waking the T-Rex: The Story of Sue – Jan
- Siegfried and Roy: The Magic Box - Jan
- The Extreme Nature Bats - Feb
- MircoWorlds - Feb
3D animations available to all Virgin Media TV customers
- Xenopod – today (23 Dec)
- Curse of Skull Rock – today (23 Dec)
- The Mission - Jan
- Voyage to Mars - Jan
3D Movies on Demand – pay-per-view
- The Hole – 17th Jan
- Despicable Me – Feb
