Virgin Media adds new 3D TV content - Despicable Me coming February

Virgin Media is adding a stack of new 3D movies and documentaries to its on-demand service over the next couple of months, including Despicable Me and The Hole, which will be available on pay-per-view.

The former film, starring Steve Carell, will be available to rent from February 2011, while the latter will hit the service on 17 January 2011.

In addition, a host of 3D documentaries, including Dinosaurs Alive, Mummies and Siegfried and Roy: The Magic Box, will be freely available for XL subscribers to view at their leisure. And a selection of 3D animations are/will be available to all Virgin Media TV customers.

The full release schedule is as follows:

3D documentaries available to XL TV customers only

- 3D Sun – today (23 Dec)

- Dinosaurs Alive – today (23 Dec)

- Mummies - Jan

- Waking the T-Rex: The Story of Sue – Jan

- Siegfried and Roy: The Magic Box - Jan

- The Extreme Nature Bats - Feb

- MircoWorlds - Feb

3D animations available to all Virgin Media TV customers

- Xenopod – today (23 Dec)

- Curse of Skull Rock – today (23 Dec)

- The Mission - Jan

- Voyage to Mars - Jan

3D Movies on Demand – pay-per-view

- The Hole – 17th Jan

- Despicable Me – Feb