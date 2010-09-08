Virgin Media springs Sony Ericsson Spiro into action

Back in April, Sony Ericsson announced a couple of Walkman branded handsets that it said would be arriving in the Autumn.

And now, with the temperature dropping faster than a [insert your own region of choice here] girl's knickers after a night on the WKDs, and the leaves on the trees turning a lovely golden colour, shouldn't we be seeing the fruit of these announcements?

Are, but we are - as Virgin Media has announced that it will be selling the budget-friendly Sony Ericsson Spiro in its PAYG range.

The Spiro has track ID and pre-installed Facebook and Twitter capabilities. It also comes with 3.5mm headphone jack, 2.0 megapixel camera, stereo Bluetooth and an FM radio.

It comes with pretty much no internal memory, but accepts microSD cards. Unfortunately though, it isn't a 3G handset - connectivity is via GSM GPRS/EDGE 900/1800 and GSM GPRS/EDGE 850/1900.

However, it is only £49.99 if you buy it with £10 credit and it is available in a lovely "spring-green" colour.