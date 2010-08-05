  Virgin Media hoping for high-def laughs with Comedy Central HD

Virgin Media has increased its high-definition offerings by adding the MTV owned Comedy Central HD channel to its EPG.

The American comedy channel features shows like Two and a Half Men, 30 Rock and South Park and will be available from 1 September on channel 133.

Virgin also recently added Sky Sports 1 and 2 HD and the Sky Movies HD package to its HD line-up, and the Comedy Central acquisition will help the cable operator gain ground on Sky, who currently has 42 HD channels compared to the 26 of Virgin Media.

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media said: "We’re delighted to be expanding our line-up with Comedy Central’s brilliant new HD channel and will be making great shows like South Park available in HD and on demand too".

Jill Offman, managing director Comedy Central commented: "We’ve always been the funniest channel on TV, now we’ll be the best looking one too".

The channel will be free if you're already an XL TV customer.

Update: Sky will also be offering the channel with its HD package from 9 August. Thanks to Essjay for the tip.

Have you got a Sky box in your house, or do you get your TV piped in via a cable from Virgin Media? What do you think of the HD channels on offer with your service? Give us a shout below.