Virgin Media takes its TV online and mobile

Virgin Media takes its TV online and mobile
Virgin Media has announced that it is launching its own web-based video on demand service called Virgin Media Player.

The service, which is initially launching in beta mode will provide "hundreds of hours of programming".

If you're a Virgin Media XL TV customer, who also has a broadband package with the company, then you'll be able to access the service first.

If you're a Virgin Mobile customer with a contract you'll also be able to get access to the service - but only for an hour a day. Should be enough to pass the time on a little commute though.

The TV shows for the desktop version come from ITV, Living, Disney, Cartoon Network, National Geographic, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

On your mobile, you'll be getting 4oD content and also MTV Snax - a channel designed for mobile handsets that features snippets of MTV shows. They will also be a couple of clip style channels available from Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. 

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media said:

“We continue to explore innovative new ways to bring our customers’ favourite content to them and, with Virgin Media Player, we’re making sure they’re spoilt for choice”.

The service is due to go live anytime soon, so expect the "coming soon" message to disappear from the landing page in the next few hours.

If you are a Virgin Media customer, let us know how you get on with the service. How does it compare to other VOD platforms? Give us your thoughts below.

