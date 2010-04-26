  Virgin Media offers movies over the web

Virgin Media has announced that it's extending the on-demand movie service that it offers in its set-top boxes to the web, meaning that laptop and PC owners will be able to rent a variety of films to watch on their computer.

There's apparently "hundreds" available, and at launch it'll include Fantastic Mr Fox and District 9. From 6 May, Twilight: New Moon will be available too. Movies can be streamed to any computer, and if you hook that computer up to your TV then you can watch your choice of film there too. Renters will get unlimited views for 48 hours across any device.

It's powered by FilmFlex Movies, which has operated Virgin's on-demand service since January 2005. More than 11 million movies were watched on-demand in 2009. With the new, web-focused streaming, however, people who aren't Virgin subscribers will be able to get access too.

Virgin also disclosed plans to launch an online TV player in 2010 too. We'll bring you more details of that when we get it.