50MB broadband comes to the rural countryside
Broadband users across the UK, left out in the cold because they are based in the rural countryside, could be about to be thrown a broadband lifeline if trials by Virgin Media are successful.
The company has announced a new trial using telegraph poles to deliver 50Mb broadband to the Berkshire village of Woolhampton.
By connecting homes directly to Virgin Media's fibre optic network, the trial will effectively increase broadband speeds more than ten-fold in a rural community that has previously relied on BT's copper network, says the company.
"This unique trial will allow us to understand the possibilities of aerial deployment and may provide an exciting new way to extend next generation broadband services", says Neil Berkett, chief executive officer of Virgin Media.
Virgin Media hasn't dated a national rollout as yet.
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- Get this Sony 55-inch 4K HDR TV for just £639 in the Amazon Easter sales
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments