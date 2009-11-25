  TiVo heading to the UK

TiVo, the US equivalent of Sky Plus is coming to the UK following a deal with Virgin Media announced on Tuesday.

The news, broken during the American company's earnings results will see a "long-term, strategic partnership with Virgin Media", says Tom Rogers, president and CEO of TiVo.

According to the two companies the deal will involve TiVo developing a converged television and broadband interactive interface to power Virgin Media's next generation, high definition set top boxes.

"TiVo will offer Virgin Media's nearly four million UK customers TiVo's advanced television software and user interface on both its traditional and DVR set-top boxes", confirmed Rogers.

Virgin Media currently anticipates its first TiVo co-branded product in 2010.