  Toshiba brings Blu-ray to P500 Satellite laptop

It's not just the players that benefit from Blu-ray this IFA as Toshiba adds the P500 to the Satellite laptop range. The 18.4-inch machine has a 1920 x 1080p LCD display to appreciate the BD addition, as well as an HDMI REGZA link meaning that your remote control will be able to affect playback while you stay cosy on the couch. Best of all, the Super Drive will also burn Blu-rays and upgrade DVDs and any other video content to pseudo 1080p quality.

The machine runs on an Intel Core 2 Duo CPU with 4GB of DDR RAM and an HDD storage of up to 500GB. Being a true multimedia PC, there's also NVIDIA graphics support too. In the way of connectivity, there's three USB 2.0 ports plus an eSATA/USB too, 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1+EDR, a 5-in-1 Bridge Media port, Express Card slot and even FireWire. Should be enough to keep you going.

To round it off, there's integrated Harman Kardon speakers, a full backlit keyboard and a multi-touch track pad controller. It's available from late October. Prices and more pics when we get them.