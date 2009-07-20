  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Toshiba TV news

Toshiba to u-turn with Blu-ray player plans

|
  Toshiba to u-turn with Blu-ray player plans
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports

Toshiba will finally produce a Blu-ray player, after its own high def disc format, HD DVD, was dramatically beaten by the rival Blu team in early 2008.

The u-turn to go Blu has been reported by Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun and will see the Japanese manufacturer making the machines it once fought against in the recent format war.

Although at one point conceding it would not rule out Blu-ray for optical disc drives in laptops, for the last year and 5 months Toshiba has held strong in resisting signing up to the Blu-ray Disc Association.

Here in the UK Toshiba has offered an alternative to Blu-ray with the launch of its XDE DVD players that claim to upscale the standard def content to that of HD quality.

However, it's thought strong sales - especially in Toshiba's home market where Blu-ray players enjoy a 50% market share - have persuaded the manufacturer to adopt the next-gen format.

"Early word" suggests a Toshiba Blu-ray player will go on sale by the end of the year, although whether it will be a Japan only launch at this stage is unclear.

Toshiba in the UK has no comment on the news. We will keep you posted.

PopularIn TV
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
BBC makes your smart TV even smarter, with green button restart
Netflix profile icons getting a facelift, choose your fave characters
Samsung will release its giant MicroLED TV next year for consumers
Virgin Media loses Dave, Gold and other UKTV channels
Here’s when Amazon Prime Video will finally get Dolby Atmos
Comments