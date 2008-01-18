  Toshiba slashes HD DVD player prices in the UK

Almost exactly mirroring the recent US press release of the same nature, Toshiba has announced price cuts for its HD DVD players and new marketing initiatives for the format in the UK.

Extended marketing campaigns, team up with other HD DVD backers and the DVD upscaling abilities of the format are all being pushed by Toshiba as we go into 2008.

In addition, the company has revealed refreshed sales figures for their players, stating that since the introduction of the format, more than 200,000 dedicated HD DVD players have been sold in Europe.

And, states the release, "according to the latest available independent research, Toshiba's accumulated share of the high definition standalone player market was close to 60% at the end of 2007". This compares to the 50% claimed for the States.

Toshiba says that in the fourth quarter, HD DVD "doubled its European installed base of players" and that the "tie rate" of HD DVD software finished at 3.5 movies per dedicated HD DVD player in 2007.

"While it's still early days for HD on optical disc, these results confirm HD DVD performed strongly throughout 2007", said Yoshio Abe, president of Consumer Products Europe, Toshiba Information Systems UK Ltd.

"These new marketing investments coupled with our new recommended retail pricing, will ensure HD DVD remains at the forefront of the consumer's mind within Europe."

Masaaki Kimura, vice president Digital A/V Group, Toshiba UK, chimes in with news of the expected price cuts:

"While price is just one of many purchasing considerations for the early adopter, it is a deal-breaker for the mainstream consumer."

"Sales this Christmas have demonstrated, once again, that consumer awareness of HD DVD has been elevated thanks to its close association with DVD and recent successful promotions. Pricing is - without doubt - the most critical determinant in a consumer's decision to purchase next generation high definition DVD technology. The value HD DVD brings to the consumer simply cannot be ignored."

Effective as of the 18th January, the RRP of the entry model 1080p Toshiba HD-EP30 will be below £150 and the higher-end HD-EP35 will be below £250.