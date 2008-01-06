  CES 2008: Toshiba says "consumer acceptance" of HD DVD strong

Despite the news that Warner Bros has dumped the HD DVD format in favour of Sony's rival Blu-ray next-gen DVD offering, Toshiba has issued a release at CES 2008 saying their struggling format is doing well.

The release states: "State-of-the-art performance, successful promotions and affordable pricing result in strong consumer acceptance of third generation players".

"We are pleased with the consumer acceptance of HD DVD in the market", said Jodi Sally, VP of marketing.

"The combination of HD DVD's state of the art audio/video performance and unrivaled interactive capabilities along with exciting consumer promotions and affordable pricing in 2007 mark significant accomplishments for the HD DVD format."