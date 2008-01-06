  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Toshiba TV news

CES 2008: Toshiba says "consumer acceptance" of HD DVD strong

|
  CES 2008: Toshiba says "consumer acceptance" of HD DVD strong
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

Despite the news that Warner Bros has dumped the HD DVD format in favour of Sony's rival Blu-ray next-gen DVD offering, Toshiba has issued a release at CES 2008 saying their struggling format is doing well.

The release states: "State-of-the-art performance, successful promotions and affordable pricing result in strong consumer acceptance of third generation players".

"We are pleased with the consumer acceptance of HD DVD in the market", said Jodi Sally, VP of marketing.

"The combination of HD DVD's state of the art audio/video performance and unrivaled interactive capabilities along with exciting consumer promotions and affordable pricing in 2007 mark significant accomplishments for the HD DVD format."

PopularIn TV
Sony UBP-X500 is a stripped back deck designed to play 4K Blu-rays well
Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
Comments