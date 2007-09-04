  Buy Matrix Trilogy box set, get free Toshiba HD DVD player

To mark the HD DVD launch of The Complete Matrix Trilogy, Warner Home Video and Toshiba have teamed up with HMV to host a special event at its flagship store on Oxford Street from 8am on Monday 10th September 2007.

The first 150 fans who buy The Complete Matrix Trilogy HD box-set will each receive a Toshiba HD-E1 HD DVD player completely free of charge.

Inside the store fans can see exclusive demonstrations, have a sneak peak at the jaw-dropping film in HD format, see themselves immortalised in a picture with the cast via a green screen and meet some "very special" guests.

In addition, expect to see dazzling visual displays, fans kitted out in The Matrix attire and Agent Smith style security to mark the HD DVD release.

As well as the HD DVD player giveaway - the first 400 people who buy the box-set will also walk away with a memorabilia goodie bag.

As fans will know, the Complete Matrix Trilogy HD DVD three disc box-set includes The Matrix, along with its visually amazing second and third instalments, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.