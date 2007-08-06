Toshiba announces three new HD DVD players

Following a brief appearance on Amazon.com last Thursday, Toshiba has announced three new HD DVD players for America today.

The new players, which will be available later in the year will all be priced under $500.

Toshiba's third generation family starts with the entry-level HD-A3 player featuring 1080i output capability. The other two new models, Toshiba's HD-A30 and HD-A35, will output 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080p).

Both models are capable of outputing signals at 1080p/24 frames per second. The HD-A30 and HD-A35 models also feature "CE-Link" (HDMI-CEC). The new flagship model, the HD-A35 also adds support for Deep Color via HDMI.

Additionally, the HD-A35 offers 5.1 channel analog output and High Bit Rate Audio (up to 7.1 channel) via HDMI.

Toshiba says the new models will cost $299.99 for the HD-A3 $399.99 for the HD-A30 and $499.99 for the HD-A35. The HD-A3m will be available in September, the HD-A30 and HD-A35 in October.

Toshiba has yet to announce whether or not these models will be coming to the UK later in the year, however judging by previous experience expect an announcement with a different numbering system soon.