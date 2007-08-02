  Toshiba to launch 3rd gen HD DVD players in October

Showing up earlier as a pre-order page on Amazon.com, Toshiba's next three, third gen HD DVD players have been revealed.

The three new models include the $299 HD-A3, the $399 HD-A30, and the "flagship" HD-A35 for $499.

The price-points compare favourably with the more expensive Blu-ray offerings and they will be out well in time for the Christmas shopping fest - in the US at least.

No photos are on the site and the links seem to be down now - either removed by Amazon.com or perhaps crashed by eager high-def fans trying to get a gander.

Apparently full details on the models will be revealed officially at next month's CEDIA Expo.

We'll bring you more info when it happens...