CES 2007: Toshiba confirms 2nd Generation players for America

While us Brits got the new 2nd generation players before Christmas, the new models have been announced formally at CES 2007 in Las Vegas.

The new players; HD-A2, HD-A20 and the HD-XA2 will come in three variants and offer HD DVD playback for consumers.

The HD-A20, which is new to both markets will provide the standard feature set of the HD-A2 with the 1080p output featured in the high end HD-XA2.

"We expect to seel around 2 million HD DVD players this year in America", said Jodi Sally, Vice President of Marketing, Toshiba Amercia Consumer Products Digital A/V Group. "We want to bring it to the masses."

Elsewhere Tohsiba has launched a range of standard DVD recorders with HDMI support and upscalling capabilities including the D-R400, D-R550, D-VR600 and D-VR650.

Top of the line is the Toshiba D-VR650 Super Multi Drive recorder VCR Combination unit. In addition to recording and playback of DVD-R.-RW/+R/+RW, it will also allow you to transfer video to DVD.

Toshiba also used its press conference to announce three new portable DVD players, the SD-P2900, the SD-P1750 and the SD-P1750 with 10.2in, 7in and 9in screens respectively.

Other announcements included the launch of three standalone DVD players - the SD-4000, SD-5000 and SD-6000.

All new machines will be available between now and March. Prices range from $49.99 to $299.99