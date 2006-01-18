Toshiba launch two new DLP projectors

Toshiba has launched its new hybrid range of DLP projectors. The sub £1000 S8 and T8 are SVGA and XGA models offer high-quality pictures in the form of 2,000 ANSI lumens and 2,000:1 contrast ratio.

The range provides a choice of resolutions, with the S8 offering SVGA with 800 x 600 pixels whilst the T8's XGA resolution gives users a higher pixel count (1024 x 768).

They both have a versatile throw range to suite any size of room, generating sharp images from as close as 1.3 metres or up to 11 metres. Whilst the ECO mode reduces operating noise and enhances the lamp life by up to 1,000 hours.

Connections for both models include RGB and video inputs (S-Video, RCA) plus RGB and audio outputs to ensure PC and notebook connections for office use.

Separate audio connections also enable external sound systems to be connected for a business presentation in a large room or to heighten the cinematic experience at home.

The S8 and the T8 are both available from distributors and retailers from January 2006. The S8 has a TPP price of £650 while the T8 will cost £699.