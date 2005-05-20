  1. Home
Toshiba Launch SD-P1600 and SD-P2700 portable DVD players

Toshiba has announced it is introducing two new portable DVD players for 2005. The SD-P2700 and entry-level SD-P1600 priced at £189 (

check price

) and £429 (

check price

) respectively.

The SD-P2700 features the latest p-SI SVGA LCD panel delivering 1.8m pixel (1024 x 600) resolution on the 23cm (8.9in) widescreen, which can be rotated 180 degrees for flexible viewing. The player includes s-video and component video outputs, for connection to other AV equipment, built-in titanium speakers, dual virtual surround sound headphone outputs and a healthy 3½ hour battery life. Further features include: DivX playback, a built-in 3-in-1 memory card reader (SD, MMC, Memory Stick) for viewing digital images and 2 channel DVD-Audio playback. The SD-P2700 will be available in July.

The SD-P1600 is available now and has a 18cm (7in) a-Si QVGA LCD widescreen panel with 480 x 234 resolution. The player features 3D virtual surround sound, dual headphone outputs and a 3-hour battery life. It can also playback JPEG picture discs and MP3 files recorded to CD-R but not DivX formatted discs. It will come with in-car power adapter.

