Toshiba shows off its first Quantum Dot TV at IFA

(Pocket-lint) - Toshiba has unveiled its first-ever Quantum Dot television at IFA 2022 in Berlin, in the form of the Q5AD TV. It'll be available in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch versions and could mark a bit of a step up in picture quality at a very reasonable price.

That price starts at just £399, which is indeed a pretty good level for a good QLED 4K display, and the design of the TV is also pretty nice and sleek.

-

It has Chromecast built into it, thanks to its Android operating system, with Google Assistant also available directly through a button on its remote, so this could be a good choice for those using Google's services in their home.

squirrel_widget_12855147

A version running on Toshiba's own software instead, the QL5D, will be available too.

Also launched at IFA from Toshiba are the UF3D and UK4D sets, both of which are 4K and bring Amazon Alexa to the fore if you use that smart assistant. In the US, Toshiba is a bit of a specialist when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV platform, and is now launching new TVs using that software in the UK for the first time.

squirrel_widget_12855148

As a reminder that not everyone has transitioned to 4K resolutions yet, the bottom of its lineup features the LK3C, a competent-looking full-HD option that has Freeview Play built in and a range of other useful apps for viewers to access.

squirrel_widget_12855149

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.