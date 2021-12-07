Latest Toshiba Fire TV has hands-free Alexa

(Pocket-lint) - Toshiba's latest TV has been unveiled, and it's taking built-in Amazon Fire tech to the next level by matching Amazon's own Omni sets - the Toshiba Model M550KU will have built-in hands-free Alexa that doesn't need a voice remote to work.

That means you can just speak at the TV and it'll obey your commands (provided they're preceded by "Alexa", of course). While the TV looks like it's a solid number on its own two feet, that sort of integration is great for anyone used to the Fire TV ecosystem.

The TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models at the moment, with 4K resolution and an impressively bezel-free design that looks fairly premium despite a mid-range price tag that starts at $800 (okay, mid-to-high).

The M550KU also supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the best in picture quality and sound, so it should play nice if you've got an existing surround sound setup that you'd like to integrate it into. Similarly, a picture-in-picture mode for smart doorbells and video cameras should also mean you can check on alerts without totally disrupting your viewing.

There isn't a firm date for when Toshiba's putting up stock for the TV, and it seems to be trickling in depending on where you shop, so you should be able to buy it for yourself very soon if you're interested.