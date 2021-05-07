Toshiba launches more TVs with Amazon's Fire TV interface

(Pocket-lint) - Toshiba and Amazon have announced a new slew of TVs based on Amazon's Fire TV interface for the US market, three years after Toshiba released initial models through Amazon and Best Buy.

There are five screen sizes - 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75-inch, while the key thing is a revised design from the older models featuring a much smaller bezel. They also come with an additional HDMI port than before as well as USB. The 43 and 50-inch models are available first, with others coming soon.

There's also Live Picture in Picture (PIP) so you can view your Alexa-compliant security camera, baby monitor or Ring doorbell on top of what you're watching rather than having to switch away.

These TVs don't have Alexa built-in to the display (Amazon's self-professed ideal for TVs) - instead you have to speak to the included Alexa voice remote and hold down the mic button while you're speaking. You can, however, control most functions with Alexa without having to navigate menus like switching input, changing volume or changing picture mode.

TVs featuring Amazon's own interface have been a little bit of a slow burn - there were a couple of US sets back in 2017 from Element/Westinghouse, with the Toshiba sets debuting in 2018. Then, at IFA 2019, Amazon announced JVC and Grundig sets for Europe - the JVC sets have been sold in Currys PC World since then (Currys owns the rights to the JVC brand in the UK).

Writing by Dan Grabham.