(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Fire TV platform is one of the smoothest ways to stream movies and TV out there, but most people have to access it through a streaming stick or box, it's fair to say. That's changing, though, with more and more TVs being introduced that bundle the software in.

Some of the best come from Toshiba, and one of them's got a really impressive discount for Black Friday this year - offering up a 43-inch 4K display that's Dolby Vision-compatible, for just $209.99 on Amazon, a 36% reduction from the regular price of $329.99.

That's a superb price for a 4K display of this size under any circumstances, but the fact that it includes Amazon's navigation is a bonus compared to the more barebones and often underpowered systems that sometimes ship on more affordable TVs.

43 inches is also a really healthy size, even more so at this price - despite the fact that many manufacturers are increasingly cramming headline features into the very biggest TVs, we still find that most people we know what one around this size.

It also comes with a voice remote to let you search for shows using Alexa, which is hugely handy once you get used to using it, and again is something that you wouldn't normally get for the sale price you can grab right now.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.