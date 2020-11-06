  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Toshiba TV news

Toshiba's new UA2B 4K HDR TV range features Google smarts, Dolby Vision and Freeview Play

, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Toshiba Toshiba's new UA2B 4K HDR TV range features Google smarts, Dolby Vision and Freeview Play
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Toshiba has debuted a new Android TV-based TV in the UK, the UA2B. The 4K HDR TV also boasts Dolby Vision and Onkyo-backed audio. The UA2B is currently available in a 58-inch version - available for £400 at Currys PC World currently - with more sizes to come. 

Plus, because it's got Google smarts, there's Chromecast built-in so you can cast movies, shows, apps, games, and more from your mobile device directly to the TV. There's also Google Assistant for voice control, although it's not hands-free; you need to press the button on the remote. 

Toshiba's Tru Picture Engine is at the heart of this TV and automatically upscales non-4K content while there's also micro-dimming tech to enhance image contrast. 

There's also Freeview Play, too, so you can get all of the standard UK catchup on-demand players like BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, too. If you want to know more about Freeview Play, you can find that out in our detailed feature: What is Freeview Play and how can I get it?

The UA2B follows on from the range-topping UK4B 4K HDR TVs revealed back in August which feature hands-free Amazon Alexa and Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Writing by Dan Grabham.