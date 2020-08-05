Toshiba's new range-topping UK4B 4K HDR TVs come with hands-free Amazon Alexa and Dolby Vision/Atmos

(Pocket-lint) - Toshiba has revealed a new flagship TV range for the UK boasting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Atmos plus Onkyo-designed speakers.

Available in 43, 50 and 58-inch sizes from Argos, the new TVs are very competitively priced, available for £329, £369 and £399 respectively - it's interesting that a 58-inch size is available rather than the more common 55-inch.

We first saw hands-free Amazon Alexa TVs demonstrated nearly a year ago, with the idea being that you don't need to press a button on your remote to get the TV to listen to you. We have heard - somewhat unsurprisingly - that this represents a technical challenge for the microphones to pick out speech at the same time the TV itself is pumping out audio.

Toshiba TV’s TRU Picture Engine powers the UK4B’s picture and upscaling capabilities to 4K, as well as ensuring smooth motion.

The Alexa microphones are housed in the TV's thin bezel and you can use the voice assistant just as you would if it were an Echo speaker, so you're able to ask for sports results, music or turning off the lights if you've got that configured.

However, the TV doesn't use Amazon's Fire TV system. Instead, it's using Tosh's own Linux-based interface which is based around Freeview Play.

Writing by Dan Grabham.