Toshiba has launched a series of 4K HDR LED TVs that can provide the latest tech and big screen sizes, from just £299.

The Toshiba UL20 TV model is available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 58- and 65-inch, with Dolby Vision and HLG HDR formats supported, along with HDR10.

The range is smart, with a large array of on demand apps and services available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and BBC iPlayer.

Freeview Play support means that you can start terrestrial catch-up content from scrolling backwards through the electronic programme guide (EPG). The TV also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility, so will respond to voice commands made through a supported speaker.

Toshiba's proprietary Tru Picture Engine handles contrast, motion and resolution upscaling duties.

The UL20 TV is available from numerous retailers in the UK, including Amazon, AO, Currys and Very. The 43-inch model retails for £299, the 50-inch for £329, 55-inch for £379, 58-inch for £399, while the 65-inch version will set you back £549.

squirrel_widget_273562

"The new UL20 offers big screen 4K HDR moments for everyone. The new models are packed with technology to enhance the viewing experience; smooth picture quality for high-speed sport action, the latest 4K with brighter colours and darker blacks, or enhanced sound when watching a Hollywood action blockbuster," said Toshiba UK's commercial director, Bart Kuijte.