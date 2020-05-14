Toshiba has release a couple of affordable TVs with Amazon Alexa voice control built into the sets themselves.

Unlike TVs with the Fire TV platform on board, the Toshiba WK3 series TVs do not need the microphone in a remote to work with Alexa. Instead, they have far-field mics embedded in their bezels, so you can use voice commands without needing a remote in hand.

As they work like any other Alexa-enabled device, such as Amazon's own Echo range, you could also use either TV to control other smart items around the home, all hands-free.

The series comes in two screen sizes: 24 and 32-inches.

The Toshiba 32WK3A63DB is priced from £199 and has a 720p HD LED display. It has three HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi connectivity and two USB ports.

As well as full Alexa support, it is a Freeview Play TV and offers the usual array of streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Video and BBC iPlayer.

The Toshiba 24WK3A63DB starts at £179 and comes with all the same smart features and connectivity.

It too is a 720p model.

"Voice control is the fascination of millions around the UK. At Toshiba we want to offer our customers a seamless smart home experience by offering our customers intelligent and responsive technology to fit into their increasingly connected, smart home ecosystems," said Toshiba UK's commercial director, Bart Kuijten.