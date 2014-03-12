  Toshiba HD TV 2014 range refresh: Faster next-gen Smart TV joins top-of-range models

Toshiba has refreshed its HD TV line for 2014, with new models to be available in four separate lines to cater for the basics through to the full package.

Top of the range is the 7 Series Toshiba L74, available in 42-inch, 47-inch and 55-inch variants. This is the top-spec 1080p telly that will be available in the line-up, due for release in May 2014.

The L74 crams in a full array LED backlight for greater contrast and blacker blacks thanks to local dimming and combines a dual core X2 processor with CEVO technology for Toshiba's fastest yet Smart TV Cloud performance.

In addition to the usual catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, the latest Smart TV portal has an expanded search and adds MediaGuide Replay to recommend programmes to watch based on previous consumption.

Next in line is the 6 Series L64, available in 42-inch and 47-inch variants, which also offers a full array LED backlight and local dimming. There's no CEVO technology here so this is a step down in picture quality, although the dual-core processor means the same Smart TV Cloud performance as the top-spec L74.

Moving down the ladder there's the 5 Series L54, available in 40-inch and 48-inch screen sizes. This model utilises Edge LED for controlled edge illumination for greater image contrast rather than a full LED array. A less powerful processor also means previous-gen Smart TV performance, despite offering the same updated features as highlighted in the L74 model.

The baby of the range is the Toshiba L3 (3 Series), an LCD model available in 24-48-inch screen sizes. It's the budget model of the range, but does still come complete with Smart TV functionality as per the L54 so internet-sourced catch-up telly is available on a budget.

No sign of definitive UK prices as yet, and also no sign of an update to the 4K-resolution 9 Series models just yet. However, at a press briefing in February Toshiba hinted that a 4K refresh was imminent, with more details anticipated in the summer.