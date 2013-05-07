  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Toshiba TV news

Toshiba to be first manufacturer with DivX Plus Streaming TVs

Rovi has announced that Toshiba will become the first manufacturer of DivX Plus Streaming-certified TVs when it releases its new sets in the UK at the end of the summer. Because of that, not only will they be able to playback DivX Plus video through Rovi-powered services such as Knowhow Movies, but they will have access to chapter selection, multiple subtitle and audio options and other benefits.

DivX Plus Streaming technology affords a user many of the same features found on Blu-ray discs, but played through the internet to a compatible device. It also offers Dynamic Resolution Scaling to ensure playback is smooth regardless of fluctuations in internet bandwidth.

Knowhow Movies is one of the primary services in the UK to use DivX Plus Streaming, and is currently available as an app on other manufacturers' televisions. However, as they are not full certified, many of the additional features are missing. Playback of 1080p video and surround sound audio is possible without certification, but chapters, audio sources and other disc-like bonuses are not.

"Our collaboration with Toshiba results in new products for consumers that provide optimised, high-quality playback of streaming entertainment in the living room," said Simon Adams, a senior vice-president at Rovi. "This product launch extends our long-standing relationship with Toshiba and adds to the growing industry support we are receiving for DivX Plus Streaming."

Exactly which sets will feature the technology is unclear at present. Pocket-lint will reveal all nearer their launch.

