Toshiba ZL2 glasses-free 3D TV available to order

Update: The 55-inch glasses free monster is available now, online and in-store. Find out more at www.johnlewis.com.

Toshiba has announced that the full version of its ZL2 glasses-less 3D TV will be available to order from Monday 12 March. It will be first available from the Oxford Street, London, branch of John Lewis, and then will hit stores nationally. Harrods will be stocking the set from next week too.

The real juicy specs on the ZL2 include the fact that it is the first commercially availably 4K television at the 55-inch size. QuadHD means you get 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, which equates to huge amounts of detail on screen, should you have media of the same res. To put this in perspective, an 8-megapixel still would be shown at full size.

Announced at the Toshiba conference in Watford, it is due to hit stores priced at £6,999, somewhat unsurprisingly given the amount of tech in the ZL2. Another particularly impressive feature is that the television can intelligently track faces and line up the glasses-free 3D with several viewers for optimum quality from different viewing angles. You also get QuadHD upscaling on standard definition and high definition content.

A beast of a television set then. Pocket-lint will have more on this retina-pleasing behemoth once we get our eyes on it.

Like the sound of the ZL2? Let us know in the comments below...