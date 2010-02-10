  Toshiba announces SL, WL, AV and LV series REGZA TVs

Toshiba has unveiled its line-up of REGZA televisions for the year ahead with no major surprises but a something-for-everyone approach to the market.

The new "premium" Full HD 100Hz REGZA SL series and the 200Hz WL series join the REGZA RV series with Freeview HD tuners in all models and offer advanced LED backlighting in sizes from 32 inches to 55 inches.

The budget option for those wanting a flatscreen high def LCD TV, the full HD 1920 x 1080p resolution REGZA LV series is due in 32-inch and 40-inch sizes and boasts USB, PC input, three HDMI ports and built-in Freeview.



Toshiba REGZA AV series is aimed at those seeking their first HD ready LCD TV and is available in 26-inch and 32-inch sizes. Specs include Freeview, USB, PC input and two HDMI ports in a high gloss black package.



The Toshiba AV "Small Screen Series" is designed for the second set market. Available in 19-inch and 22-inch screen sizes, the sets feature two HDMI ports, USB connectivity and PC input and come in a glossy black or white finish.



The new DV Combi Series features an integrated DVD player alongside a digital tuner. This range is available in 19-inch, 22-inch, 26-inch and 32-inch sizes aimed at the kitchen, bedroom or anyone with a really little house.