  Toshiba Cell TV coming autumn 2010

Toshiba has finally announced its long awaited Cell TV package with the launch of the Toshiba Cell ZX900 TV and box two piece set for Autumn 2010 in the US.

The LED screen will come in two panel sizes of 55" and 65" and feature Toshiba's state of the art CELL Engine which offers 143 times the processing power found in current models - apparently 10x faster than an Intel Core 2 Duo.

The box unit offers a 1TB HDD, Blu-ray player, Ethernet port, 802.11n Wi-Fi connection and wireless HD to send all the signals to the panel without any need for cables. You can download content direct from the internet, from your home network, from other DLNA devices and you can also record BD-discs onto the HDD as well.

Beyond that, there's also access to Net TV with internet channels from Pandora, Netflix and CinemaNow for HD conent streaming and you can even use the system for making video calls as well.

The panel itself offers a 9,000,000:1 dynamic contrast, local LED dimming in 512 separate areas and, best of all, is capable of both playing 3D content but also upgrading 2D footage on the fly into 3D form. That's right, you'll be able to watch even normal TV in 3D.

The flagship series is also to be known as Genesis and we can expect a slightly more modest Illusion range to follow. No prices yet but start saving yesterday and fingers crossed it comes to the UK soon.