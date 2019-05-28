UK mobile network provider Three has joined forces with on-demand TV streaming service Netgem to offer a great deal for customers.

Three mobile subscribers can add netgem.tv membership to their bills, for just £3.99 per month extra.

For that, customers not only get access to the entire Netgem television offering, including more than 100 UK TV channels and 50,000 hours of catch-up and on-demand content, but a Netgem HD TV box thrown in.

This includes Freeview Play channels and services, such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5 and UKTV Play, plus the ability to add other streaming services to the curated, personalised experience.

Currently, paid services like Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten TV, HayU and Deezer are supported by the box, while others will be added in time.

As well as the set-top-box for TV viewing in the home, you can also use the Netgem application on iOS and Android smartphones to control and view programming,

To get the deal, Three customers need only open the Wuntu application on their phones. Wuntu is the free rewards scheme run by Three and offers discounts on dining and other up-to-the-minute benefits.

Head into the Wuntu app and you will find the Netgem offer in the "chill time" section.

The offer is available until 7 August 2019, so check it out now.