(Pocket-lint) - TCL held its CES 2023 press conference yesterday and announced that it is splitting its TV lineup into two series, with its standard models being joined by a more premium range using QLED and Mini LED technologies.

It has split its ranges into S-Series and Q-Series, with the latter being the new premium sets.

This includes QLED TVs with Mini LED backlighting, which uses many thousands of tiny LEDs behind the Quantum Dot LCD to make for better local dimming and, therefore, vastly improved black levels and contrast.

The TCL QM8 leads the way in this regard, featuring both technologies and the manufacturer's HighBright Ultra display panel. This is claimed to have "double the peak nits of last year's" model.

It'll sport more 2,300 than zones on the Mini LED backlight, and also come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It'll be available in screen sizes from 65- to 98-inches.

There will also be two non-Mini LED sets - the TCL Q7 and Q6.

The Q7 has a full-array local dimming backlight, 120Hz display and is capable of up to 240Hz for gaming. It'll be available in 55-, 65- and 75-inches.

The Q6 sports a HighBright display with a maximum of 60Hz with 120Hz for gaming. It will be available in 50- and 55-inches.

All of the new models will run Google TV for their smarts.

Pricing and availability are yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.