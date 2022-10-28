(Pocket-lint) - TV manufacturer TCL has partnered with Roku in the past for its smart TVs but has now adopted Amazon's Fire TV platform for its latest sets.

Available now in the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy, the CF630K series 4K HDR TVs come in 50- and 55-inch screen sizes and have Fire TV built in. That includes full Alexa support through an including voice remote and access to all of the streaming services and apps offered by the likes of the Fire TV Stick.

The 50CF630K and 55CF630K each support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and use QLED (quantum dot) panels. They are also both compatible with Dolby Atmos (to feed to an enabled soundbar or audio system).

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

They feature TCL's Game Master technology for console hookup, which includes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to ensure the TV chooses the right settings when it detects gameplay.

The TVs are Freeview Play-enabled, so you can scroll back through the EPG to select prgrammes you might have missed and instantly stream through through catch-up.

"We are more than excited to launch our first TCL Fire TV series, which delivers a broad selection of high-quality content that provides a superb viewing experience for our customers," said TCL Europe's vice-president for sales and marketing, Frédéric Langin.

Both TVs are currently available with a launch discount on Amazon, which lasts until 11 November 2022. The 50CF630K is usually priced at £379.99 but is now £33.9.99, while the larger 55CF630K is usually £429.99, but currently priced at £389.99.

squirrel_widget_12859970

Writing by Rik Henderson.