(Pocket-lint) - There's a new 85-inch Mini LED TV on the market and it's one that TCL thinks should find a spot in your home. Maybe it's right.

TCL has definitely squeezed all the right specifications and buzzwords into this thing. First, there's that huge 85-inch screen that supports Mini LED backlight technology. That should ensure deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and just an overall lovely picture to look at - something aided by the 448 Contrast Control Zones spread across the panel.

That panel is 4K, of course, and packs a variable refresh rate that goes all the way up to 120Hz for the silkiest gaming fun around as well. There's an Auto Game Mode specifically designed for it, TCL says.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As with all good TV these days, all the HDRs are supported - Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. Beyond that, TCL says its AiPQ Engine technology uses machine learning to take advantage of its three core picture quality algorithms - Smart HDR for especially vibrant color, Smart 4K Upscaling for sharper pictures, and Smart Contrast for improved images. That all sounds impressive, but we'd need to test it out to know whether it's anything more than marketing speak.

None of that matters if you can't plug anything into your new TV, but TCL promises HDMI 2.1 ports and support for AMD FreeSync Premium. There's even adjustable TV legs that should make sure you can put this massive TV almost anywhere, no matter the size of your TV stand.

So how much will all of that cost? TCL says the 85-inch 6-Series TV (85R655) is now available for $1,999.99, which seems reasonable considering the tech involved.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.