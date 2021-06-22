Save up to 30% on TCL TV and soundbars this Amazon Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - This Amazon Prime Day UK you can get a great deal on a TCL TV or soundbar, or a combination of the two.

You can save over 30%, meaning your home entertainment game can get a significant upgrade.

• TCL TS9030 3.1CH RAY DANZ Soundbar for TV with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Atmos: save £110.00, now £239.00 (was £349.00). There's nothing like having great sound while watching a movie. Get the deal here.

• TCL TS8111 2.1 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers: save £70.00, now £129.00 (was £199.00). Great sound and a small size. Get the deal here.

• TCL 43P615K 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV with Freeview Play: save £70.00, now £270.00 (was £349.00). Full UHD and an ideal 43" size. Get the deal here.



• TCL 50P615K 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV + TCL TS6100 Sound Bar: save £89.00, now £379.00 (was £468.00). Full UHD and a fantastic soundbar combo. Get the deal here.



• TCL 43P610K 43-Inch 4K Smart TV 3.0 Ultra HD + TCL TS6100 Sound Bar: save £99.00, now £299.00 (was £398.00). A great entertainment system for a great price. Get the deal here.

These deals will finish today, so don't miss your chance at getting a new entertainment system for your home.

TCL makes fantastic TVs that feature Smart HDR and Micro Dimming technologies, making your watching experience both clearer and easier on the eyes.

Entertainment is nothing without good sound, and TCL has introduced Dolby Atmos into some of its soundbars. This brings a bolder sound that has depth and a greater dynamic range.

