(Pocket-lint) - After revealing its 2021 TV line-up at the virtual CES at the beginning of this year, TCL has now launched its telly range in Europe.

It's made up of the range-topping TCL C82 (which is Mini LED), while the step-down TCL C72+ and C72 models are also available (these being Quantum Dot). Sizes range from 55- to 75-inches.

As ever with TCL, we suspect it's the price point that's going to lure in buyers - although that hasn't yet been revealed for any model.

Here's a quick summary of the models' highlights and how they differ.

The headline feature of the C82 is that it's a Mini LED panel. This means extra brightness compared to your average in a slimline form-factor.

There's also integrated Onkyo speakers - a sounbar to the front, woofer to the rear - to deliver enhanced audio.

The 100Hz panel has support for all high dynamic range formats - HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ - while its HDMI 2.1 connectivity ensures support for ALLM and VRR to ensure best gaming potential.

Being an Android TV set, it uses Google's platform and means there's integrated Google Assistant voice control too.

The C72+ and C72 are still LED panels, so deliver decent brightness, but not to the same level or precision as the C82's Mini LED tech.

The C72+ maintains the 100Hz panel refresh, just like the C82, while the C72 does not. That's the only difference between the pair.

Again there's support for all HDR formats, ALLM, VRR, while Android TV commands operation.

Onkyo provides the audio once more, but in a simpler speaker arrangement.

Writing by Mike Lowe.