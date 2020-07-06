Amazon may have decided against hosting a Prime Day sales period this year - due to numerous factors - but it is heavily discounting various products on its UK online store.

Certain TCL TVs, for example, are now available with 20 per cent off the usual retail price, leading to some excellent deals if you're looking to upgrade your set.

A couple of decent-sized 4K HDR TVs are available, with 43 and 50-inch screen sizes respectively. With prices during the sale set at £279 and £299.

That means you can get the TCL 50EP658 4K HDR TV on Amazon for under £300.

The smaller version, the TCL 43EP658 4K HDR TV is now under £280.

They are both Android TVs too, so capable of running hundreds of apps, including all the major catch-up and on demand video services, plus Android games downloaded through the Google Play store.

They also have Google Assistant built in, for voice control, and have Chromecast support so you can stream content straight to them via your smartphone or tablet.

Also part of the 20 per cent off deal is the TCL 40ES568 - a 40-inch HD TV that comes with the same Android TV featureset.

It is available for just £209.

The Amazon deal runs until the end of play 12 July 2020.