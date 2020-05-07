Although the TCL C81 and C71 4K tellies aren't new new - both were announced at CES 2020, alongside the X91 8K model - the sets have now been given European pricing.

The plan is to offer lots of spec for not-a-lot of cash. The C71 will start at €699, the C81 at €899. Larger sizes are also available, which we detail below, with the C71 still hitting that eye-catching "65-inch 4K TV for under a grand" headline. Here's what you'll get for your money.

Sizes & prices: 55-inch, €899 65-inch, €1199 75-inch, €1799



The C81 is the top-end of the range. This QLED panel is housed in a real metal frame, with minimal bezel to all sides - in what TCL calls a full-screen design.

There's Dolby Vision and HDR10+ in the high dynamic range format department, while an Onkyo collaboration handles the audio output, including Dolby Atmos, output using a soundbar to the front and built-in woofer to the rear of the screen.

The larger screens get a Motion Clarity feature, meaning 100Hz native refresh, to help keep the image smooth.

Android TV version 10 will be coming soon, coupled with TCL's hands-free voice control.

Sizes & prices: 50-inch, €699 55-inch, €799 65-inch, €999



So what do you lose in the slightly lower spec C71? There's no 100Hz Motion Clarity, while the Onkyo audio system is also lopped off the design.

However, this is still a QLED display, with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the full-screen design with minimal bezel.

The real take-away, undoubtedly, is the price. It's the kind of pricing that will make would-be Samsung buyers think twice.