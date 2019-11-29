Everyone is aware that Black Friday means potential TV bargains, but this 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV deal, at just $279, is an absolute steal. It's well under half its suggested retail price.

If we would've told you three years ago that you could get a 4K smart TV with Roku's operating system - which handles all the smart TV, catch-up and streaming - for less than $280, we bet you would've laughed at us.

• Interested? Check out the deal at Target | Also available at Amazon

If you've been waiting on Ultra HD, better known as 4K, then this is a great entry point into getting that extra resolution. It could even be an ideal buy as a dedicated gaming console screen.

The set is smart, too, also offering both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control compatibility - although you'll need a separate device for the TV to communicate with for such platforms to operate.

If this TCL set doesn't sound like deal of the year to you, then why not check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday Best TV Deals piece, which includes sets from 43-inches to 65-inches and beyond, across all price points.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.