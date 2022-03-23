(Pocket-lint) - TalkTalk has introduced a new TV box that offers Ultra HD, more than 70 channels and on demand services using Netgem's smart platform.

The TalkTalk TV 4K Box has been made in partnership with Netgem and is available to new and existing TalkTalk fibre broadband customers.

It includes access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube in 4K, plus TikTok's TV app and a big selection of other streaming applications. Now and Britbox are available too, as well as the usual free catch-up services, such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

On top of that, customers can plug-in their own USB HDD or memory stick to record live programmes for playback later.

Voice control is also supported, with Alexa compatibility built into the box.

Pricing starts at £4 per month on top of an existing or new fibre internet plan. You can find out how to get the TalkTalk TV 4K Box here.

"Our priority is to ensure we provide the best entertainment and fibre packages on the market, at great value," said the managing director of TalkTalk's consumer business, Jonathan Kini.

"That’s why we’re delighted to partner with Netgem to release the TalkTalk TV 4K Box - bringing next level entertainment to our customers and easy access to TikTok, Netflix and Prime Video."

Writing by Rik Henderson.