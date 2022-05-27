Andor on Disney+: Release date, plot, cast and details of the Rogue One prequel series

(Pocket-lint) - "If we're really doing this, I want to help," utters Cassian Andor in Rogue One - and Andor is set to expand his role in the Star Wars universe with his own titular series, coming to Disney+.

As Disney+ invests in Star Wars tales, we've seen the success of The Mandalorian, the revitalisation of Boba Fett and most recently, more on Obi-Wan Kenobi's story.

The next move takes us into Rogue One prequel territory. Here's everything you need to know about Andor.

31 August 2022

Andor will be released 0n 31 August 2022 with a two episode launch, exclusively on Disney+.

It has been confirmed that there will be 12 episodes in the series, with two episodes to get things started - we're then expecting a weekly release for the following 10 episodes.

Yes, it appears that there will be 12 more episodes, although rather than seasons, it is being styled as Part 2, according to Variety.

This will start filming in November 2022, so we'd expect release in 2023.

According to Disney:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The trailer (which you can watch below), is dark, showing us a time of oppression in the galaxy, the power of the empire and the seeds of rebellion being sown. We catch glimpses of the Galactic Senate, we see clone troopers, and a fleshing out of the rebel story that takes us into Rogue One - and is familiar in A New Hope. We get the sense that this is going to be about the difference that small people can make against big power - a classic rebellion situation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, more details are learnt about the setting for Andor. The story starts with the destruction of Cassian Andor's home planet, seeing him as a refugee and turning to the rebellion. But it's not only about the life of Cassian Andor, the new series will track the life of Mon Mothma, the rebel leader, in parallel and show us how these two characters collide in their rise against the empire.

Andor is reportedly set 5 years before Rogue One - and that does make us wonder whether we'll also see the transition from clone troopers to Stormtroopers within the story of Andor.

There most certainly is. This trailer was released on 26 May 2022 at Star Wars Celebration. As this is a teaser trailer, we're expecting more to follow closer to launch.

There's an impressive cast list for Andor, with a number of characters reprising roles from Rogue One, meaning there's going to be great continuity. Not all characters have been confirmed:

Diego Luna - Cassian Andor

Genevieve O'Reilly - Mon Mothma

Stellan Skarsgard -

Adria Arjona

Denise Gough

Kyle Soller

Forest Whitaker - Saw Gerrera

Fiona Shaw

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote the Rogue One screenplay, is the creator and showrunner, so again, we're expecting it to knit closely with the Rogue One movie.

The series will be available exclusively on Disney+.

If you want to catch-up on the storyline, then the most important movie is likely to be Rogue One, as that introduces you to Cassian Andor's character.

You can find a full timeline through Star Wars movies and shows right here, and it's the early section that's of most interest - surrounding the rise of the empire, before you get to A New Hope.

Writing by Chris Hall.