The Mandalorian's second season concluded in December 2020, and eager fans have been awaiting news of the next instalment for a long time. We're happy to report that news has finally come, and we've got all the info on how and when you can watch it.

Releasing in February 2023

Exclusive to Disney+

The Mandalorian Season 3 release date was announced at the Star Wars Celebration in May 2022, we'll be able to find out what happens next with Grogu and Din in February 2023.

As with previous seasons, it'll be exclusive to the Disney+ streaming service. We're expecting it to drop an episode per week like the previous seasons, but this has not yet been confirmed.

While much of the plot remains a mystery, details revealed in the trailer that was shown at Star Wars Celebration give us a few hints at what we can expect:

It seems that much of the season 3 plot will be centred around the events of The Book of Boba Fett's very Mandalorian centric episode. Din Djarin has been shunned by the Children of the Watch because he took off his helmet. So, now he has to return to Mandalore in order to bathe in "the Living Waters" and be forgiven for his misstep.

At the end of Season 2, Din Djarin defeated Moff Gideon in battle, winning the ownership of the Darksaber. Whoever earns the Darksaber is considered the leader of the Mandalorians, and we know that Bo-Katan considers herself the rightful owner. We're fairly certain she'll be attempting to defeat Din in the upcoming season.

Otherwise, most of the plot remains speculation, and we can't wait to see where it goes.

The season 3 trailer was unveiled at Sar Wars Celebration in May 2022, but it has not yet been released to the public. We'll be adding that trailer, along with any others, to this article as soon as they become available.

In the meantime, why not check out our comprehensive article covering everything we know so far about The Mandalorian Season 3, including how to catch up with previous seasons.

