Obi-Wan Kenobi gets a longer trailer for Star Wars Day

(Pocket-lint) - Obi-Wan Kenobi's upcoming TV show has got another trailer to whet viewers' appetites, in honour of Star Wars Day today. It's a longer look at the tribulations that the Jedi Master in hiding will be going through in the series.

The show is due out at the end of May, after rumours that it would release today in honour of "May the fourth be with you" turned out to be wide of the mark.

The day was never going to pass without something to mark it, though, and Disney's obliged with a slick trailer that ends with the strongest teases yet about Darth Vader's presence in the story, as played once more by Hayden Christensen.

Meanwhile, we also get some actual voice lines from Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, urging Owen Lars to accept that Luke Skywalker will need training once he's old enough to use the force and being greeted with some pushback.

There are also plenty of shots establishing the might of the inquisitorial forces that are clearly going to be hunting Obi-Wan throughout the show, and they look pretty hard to conquer. Of course, we know Obi-Wan will survive given his presence in the original Star Wars movies, but there'll be jeopardy nonetheless.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Chris Hall.