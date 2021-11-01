The Book of Boba Fett gets its first full trailer

(Pocket-lint) - The Book of Boba Fett has got its first full trailer ahead of the start of its run on 29 December 2021, with Disney releasing an intriguing look at what awaits the famous bounty hunter.

For one thing, he opens the trailer by denying he's a bounty hunter at all, suggesting that Fett is looking to settle down a little, after the adventures he's been through in the Star Wars movies and The Mandalorian.

The show looks like it might be helmed by two main characters, not just the one in the title - Fennec Shand from The Mandalorian is a fixture throughout, and she looks like she might be serving as Fett's right hand as he takes on the criminal underworld.

It would seem there's a power vacuum left by the death of Jabba the Hutt still, and that Fett is well-placed to try to exploit it and start up a new sort of organisation. In case The Mandalorian made him seem like a good guy all of a sudden, we're hoping this means there's going to be some shades of grey going on.

