How to watch Star Wars: Visions - the new Star Wars anime series

(Pocket-lint) - There's a new set of stories coming to the Star Wars universe, and they're not in the live-action mold that The Mandalorian has so successfully demonstrated in the last couple of years. Star Wars: Visions is a new anthology of anime stories.

It's coming later this year and thankfully the question of how you can watch it is nice and simple - the whole series will be available to watch as part of a Disney+ subscription. You can check out a first look at the series below.

Star Wars: Visions release date

The whole roster of nine films that will make up Visions will debut on Disney+ on September 22 2021, so there isn't too long to wait before we can sink into the films, which are a variety of lengths.

It also won't require weekly reminders, as all of the episodes will seemingly be available to watch immediately, which makes sense since they don't follow on from each other.

Star Wars: Visions film list

Since most films in the series will be from a different team, you might want an overview of who's making what - here's a list of the nine films that will be available to watch, with the studios that are creating them:

  • Kamikaze Douga – The Duel
  • Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – Lop and Ochō
  • Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – Tatooine Rhapsody
  • Trigger – The Twins
  • Trigger – The Elder
  • Kinema Citrus – The Village Bride
  • Science Saru – Akakiri
  • Science Saru – T0-B1
  • Production IG – The Ninth Jedi

You can find out more about the styles and plots of each film (although you won't find too much detail) on the official Star Wars website, which as a blogpost on the subject right here.

