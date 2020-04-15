Disney+'s hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, is getting an in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary.

Called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the new eight-part docuseries will, of course, premiere on the streaming service. It's also set to debut on Star Wars Day, also known May the Fourth (4 May). And, like The Mandalorian, new episodes of the show will release weekly, every Friday.

It will feature interviews with the cast and production crew, as well as never-before-seen clips and a roundtable with director, writer, and producer Jon Favreau - who, in a press release, said the docuseries should let fans of the show "take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together."

We expect to see a lot of Baby Yoda, though he's technically called The Child. The show is supposed to give a look at the special effects and props used throughout The Mandalorian. It'll even touch on George Lucas’ technology that was used.

The show’s score and connections to other Star Wars characters will also be common themes. Disney is likely hoping this will be enough to whet fans' appetites while they wait for the second season to hit Disney+ in October.