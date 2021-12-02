Here’s everything we know about these upcoming projects and the future of the Star Wars Universe.

It's been a while since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered on Disney+. It's meant to serve as an end to the sci-fi saga (that already ended twice), but if you think Disney is done printing money in the form of new Star Wars content, you’d better think again.

Since The Rise of Skywalker, Disney has focused on expanding a galaxy far, far away through Disney+ series. We've already seen the premiere of a live-action series like Obi Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. Another one - Ashoka - is right around the corner. Disney obviously isn’t planning on slowing down with Star Wars content anytime soon. It even has plans for future Star Wars films. Here’s everything we know about all the upcoming projects and the future of the Star Wars Universe.

Upcoming Star Wars movies and shows: Everything confirmed

The Mandalorian - Season 3 (TV series)

Release date: 1 March 2023 on Disney+

Disney+’s smash hit will return for a third season in 2023. The announcement was made at Disney's Investor Day 2020.

Mando, aka Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), of course, made a special appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, along with his cuddly sidekick Grogu, or as we prefer Baby Yoda. The latest trailer shows the reunited pair heading back to the planet Mandalore so that Din can atone for removing his helmet. Check out the trailer here.

Ahsoka (TV series)

Release date: 2023 on Disney+

Ahsoka Tano was Anakin Skywalker's apprentice in the animated series The Clone Wars before she became disenchanted with the Jedi order and left it behind. She reappeared in another animated series, Star Wars: Rebels, fighting with the Rebels against the Empire. She finally made her live-action debut, played by Rosario Dawson, in the season two episode of The Mandalorian.

Now, the character is getting her own series.

It will be set in the same time period as The Mandalorian and produced by showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who created the character while working on Clone Wars. Disney said this series will crossover with The Mandalorian for a culminating "climactic" event.

Skeleton Crew (TV series)

Release date: 2023

Not much is known about Skeleton Crew, even though it's slated to come out this year. The series is being directed by Jon Watts, who is known for directing the three MCU Spider-Man films. It’s also been announced that the series will star Jude Law. The plot is rumoured to center around Jude Law serving as a mentor to four teenage boys in a coming-of-age story.

The series will air on Disney+ and is currently slated to premiere this year.

Andor - Season 2 (TV series)

Release date: Unnannounced on Disney+

We'll forgive you if you didn't immediately remember Diego Luna's Cassian Andor as the rebel spy from Rogue One, who died helping to steal the Death Star plans, but he's slowly becoming a household name with the critical success of the first season of Andor. The first season saw Cassian thrust into the world of the rebellion early on in the rule of the Empire after having a run-in with two security officers. The series also stars Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, and Faye Marsay. Disney has confirmed that Andor will return for another season, but it may be a little while before we see it.

Acolyte (TV series)

Release date: Not announced, but it'll come to Disney+

Disney revealed Acolyte at its Investor Day 2020 event.

We know it will be set 200 years before the events of the original trilogy - at the end of a time known as the High Republic era, when Jedi were at their strongest. It's described as a mystery thriller that will feature a rising threat from the Dark Side of the Force. Leslye Headland, the creator of Netflix's Russian Doll, is writing the project. Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-Jae, and Amandla Stenberg are set to star.

Lando (TV series)

Release date: Not announced, but it'll come to Disney+

Lando Calrissian is an iconic Star Wars character that debuted in The Empire Strikes Back, where he was portrayed by Billy Dee Williams.

The character returned recently in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but he was played by Donald Glover. But nearly a year after Lando was initially announced, neither of those actors are confirmed to be in the series, and there's little in the way of news about the series.

Untitled Star Wars project by Taiki Waititi (film)

Release date: Unannounced

If you're unfamiliar with Taiki Waititi, he's the writer and director behind the films Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, for which he won an Academy Award. He also voiced the assassin-turned-babysitter droid IG-11 in the first season of The Mandalorian. In addition to that role, he directed the final episode of that season. Now, he's writing a new Star Wars film that he will also direct.

The film will take place after the events of the sequel trilogy and explore uncharted territory. Waititi will share writing duties with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who wrote 1917 and One Night in Soho. Of course, this movie is still in development, so we've got a way to go before we see it. Recent rumours claim the film has stalled in production. That is a common theme amongst recent Star Wars projects.

A Droid Story

Release date: Not announced, but it'll come to Disney+

Two sections of LucasFilm that normally don't work together often - the visual effects experts at Industrial Light and Magic and Lucasfilm Animation - will work together to create this new animated movie starring R2D2 and C3PO as they venture on a journey with an all-new hero.

Untitled Star Wars project by Kevin Feige

Release date: Unannounced

Disney announced in September 2019 that Kevin Feige - the president of Marvel Studios - will work with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on a new Star Wars film. There are no details on when the film will be released or what it will be about, but this seems like a no-brainer move. Feige helped turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a gigantic commercial success. So, the only question we have is: Will Disney bring on Feige for a one-off Star Wars movie, or is he going to become the defacto showrunner for the Star Wars Universe, similar to what he does for the MCU?

Upcoming Star Wars movies and shows: Everything delayed or cancelled

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Release date: Delayed

Rogue Squadron was supposed to see Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins helm a film about a new generation of fighter pilots under the call sign Rogue Squadron, which was made famous in the original trilogy as the group of fighter pilots Luke Skywalker led into battle against the first Death Star.

Disney released a heartfelt video featuring Patty Jenkins explaining why making this film means so much to her. But it was ultimately announced the movie would be delayed indefinitely. Although it's not officially cancelled, reports have suggested it's the latest Star Wars film shelved because of creative differences between the director and studio.

Rangers of the new Republic (TV series)

Release date: Cancelled

Set in the same time frame as The Mandalorian and produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, Rangers of the New Republic was supposed to interweave with the events of Ahsoka and The Mandalorian by centering around Gina Carano's Cara Dune, who was featured in The Mandalorian. Thanks to some controversial comments from Carano, she was removed from all upcoming Star Wars projects. As a result, Rangers of the New Republic was cancelled.

New Star Wars trilogies

Release Date: Cancelled

One of the initial moves by Disney after acquiring Star Wars was to bring in creators to make their own Star Wars trilogies.

First up was Game of Thrones creators, David Benioff and DB Weiss, who signed a lucrative deal to create their own Star Wars trilogy. It was promptly cancelled shortly after. Then, there was Rian Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi. He had long been rumoured to be in line for his own trilogy, but that has since been shelved as well, as he's moved on to new projects.

