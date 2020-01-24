Upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows: Everything confirmed so far

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker recently premiered and supposedly serves as an end to the sci-fi saga (that already ended twice), but if you think Disney is done printing money in the form of new Star Wars content, you’d better think again.

Despite experiencing uneven success with the franchise since it purchased LucasFilm in 2012, Disney is still forging ahead, with new Disney+ series in the works, as well as three untitled Star Wars movies scheduled to debut in 2022, 2024, and 2026. Here’s everything we know about these upcoming projects and the future of the Star Wars Universe.

Release date: February 2020 on Disney+

The Clone Wars will return for a final season six years after the animated series ended in 2014. It follows characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, specifically during the time between Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The show has become a fan-favorite in large part because it shows a more realized version of Anakin and Obi-Wan than the prequel films ever did. The Clone Wars also recently received more attention, thanks to its numerous connections to Disney+'s The Mandalorian series, such as how it explores the past of the planet Mandalore and shows the origins of the Darksaber.

Release date: Autumn 2020 on Disney+

Disney+’s smash hit will return later this year, with a new season of everyone’s favourite 50-year-old green baby. Showrunner Jon Favreau recently revealed an autumn release date. And series favourites - like Greef Karga (played by Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) - are slated to return. It will focus on Mando looking for a home for Baby Yoda, aka The Child, as he fends off Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Release date: Not announced, but likely 2021 or 2022 on Disney+

We’ll forgive you if you don’t immediately remember Cassian Andor as the rebel spy who appeared in Rogue One. He died helping to steal the Death Star plans. Disney is currently working on a prequel series that sees actor Diego Luna return as Andor. Alan Tudyk will return, as well, as the droid sidekick K-2SO. The series should serve as a way to fill in the early days of the Rebellion - between the rise of the Empire in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope - much like The Mandalorian fills the gap between the original trilogy and the newer sequel trilogy. There’s not much on the series in terms of a release date, but we’ll probably be waiting until 2021 to see it.

Release date: Not announced, but it'll come to Disney+

Production recently began on a new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which would see actor Ewan McGregor return as the Jedi Master, but it was reportedly put on hold so the script could be totally reworked. That means we’re far, far away from the new adventure that should explain what Kenobi was doing all while Luke was growing up. Delays like this are never good news, but if the first script was bad enough to send everyone on the production team home, then waiting a little longer for the series is probably for the best.

Release date: Unclear, could be one of the 2022, 2024, or 2026 films

Disney announced in September that Kevin Feige - the president of Marvel Studios since 2007 - will work with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on a new Star Wars film. There are no details on when the film will be released or what it will be about, but this seems like a no-brainer move for Disney. Feige helped turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a gigantic commercial success.

The only question we have is: Will Disney bring on Feige for a one-off Star Wars movie, or maybe a trilogy like the upcoming 2022, 2024, and 2026 films, or is he going to become the defacto showrunner for the Star Wars Universe, similar to what he does for the MCU?

Release date: Unannounced

Taika Waititi is one of the hottest directors in Hollywood. His latest film, Jojo Rabbit, was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Screenplay, and according to reports, he’s been offered control over a new Star Wars film.

Waititi has already experienced some success in the Star Wars Universe, as he directed the final episode of The Mandalorian while also voicing the bounty-hunter-turned-nurse-droid IG-11. And with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige working on Star Wars, it would make sense for him to bring along Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok as well as the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. However, his commitment to the new Thor movie means any Star Wars film helmed by him probably won't arrive until 2024 at the earliest.

Release date: Nothing official yet

Star Wars Rebels originally ran for four seasons from 2014 until 2018. It tells the story of the crew of the Ghost who also work as part of the Rebel Alliance undermining the Empire. There have been some rumours about a spin-off series with Star Wars fan-favourite Ahsoka Tano and the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren - where they hunt for Ezra Bridger, who was lost in Hyperspace in the final episode of Star Wars Rebels.

Release date: Nothing official yet

Solo: A Star Wars Story initially bombed when it released in 2018, which led to Disney reexamining its entire strategy with the Star Wars brand. However, in the time since its release, fans have begun to come around on the origin story of the galaxy’s most famous smuggler, which led to the hashtag #MakeSolo2Happen trending on Twitter in 2019. While there’s nothing to show that Disney is anywhere near development, it’s worth mentioning especially since it could be easily adapted into a cheaper series for Disney+ if the fans keep clamoring for it.

Release Date: 2022, 2024, and 2026 (maybe)

In October, Disney announced it wasn’t going forward with a previously announced trilogy from Game of Thrones' creators, David Benioff and DB Weiss, leaving only the 2022, 2024, and 2026 films that Disney also announced. Rian Johnson could be directing this other trilogy.

Johnson wrote and directed the second film in the latest Star Wars trilogy, The Last Jedi. And depending on your opinion of that film, you’re either excited to see him get his own set of movies or are angry we even mentioned his name. It's that polarising. We don’t expect to ever see an actual Rian Johnson-led trilogy, as Disney seems to be considering moving away from the trilogy-arc for future Star Wars films, and Johnson is already working on a sequel to his 2019 hit Knives Out. Disney hasn't revealed its plans, and the filmmaker says nothing is official.

