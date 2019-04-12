Disney-owned Lucasfilm has just released its first look at the next Star Wars film.

Star Wars: Episode IX, also called The Rise of Skywalker, is produced, co-written, and directed by JJ Abrams. It will be the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017). It's scheduled to release in late December, and to get you pumped for it months ahead of time, Lucasfilm has pushed out a teaser trailer.

The trailer was revealed during an Episode IX panel at the Star WarsCelebration event in Chicago. JJ Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, as well as stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac, were all in attendance.

The trailer kicks off with Rey breathing heavily in the desert, which reminds us of the first The Force Awakens trailer with Finn panting heavily. We then hear Mark Hamill’s voice saying, “We’ve passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.” Rey then pulls out a lightsaber that may be Luke’s, and from there, we're treated to scenes of Kylo Ren in a forest.

We also see Lando and Chewbacca in the Millennium Falcon, and Finn, Poe and C3PO soaring through the desert, as well as the late Carrie Fisher. In the end, the trailer shows Rey and others looking at, presumably, the wrecked Death Star, followed by a sinister laugh that's sounds an awful lot like Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. You can watch the trailer for yourself above.

During the Star WarsCelebration event, JJ Abrams confirmed the The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t immediately follow The Last Jedi, and that some time has gone by since the last film. He also said it's the end of the three trilogies and works as its own movie. Keep in mind Abrams directed the The Force Awakens, and Rian Johnson directed The Last Jedi. The main cast has stayed the same.

Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver all returned for the final film. Mark Hamill, although he may have died in The Last Jedi, is reportedly back for Episode IX, and old footage of Carrie Fisher might also be used.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to premiere on 20 December in the US.