Disney wants today's youngsters to get into Star Wars.

The original Star Wars films invoke a strong feeling of nostalgia. Adults love them. It's Star Wars after all! But kids? They don't have fond memories of when the films came out, and they have a lot more stuff to watch these days. From YouTube to Pixar, there is no shortage of content for kids. If you've been scratching your head, thinking of ways to bring your little ones into the Star Wars fold, Disney has come up with a great solution.

It's come up with a new animated Star Wars series, called Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, which features dialogue, music, and sounds from the original films. On 30 November, the company will debut six animated shorts on StarWarsKids.com and on a new Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, with the purpose of converting younger audiences into Star Wars diehards. More films will premiere in December and in 2019.

Disney-owned Lucasfilm said it wanted to make something that made it easier for parents to introduce their kids to the franchise.

The trailer for the animated series, which you can watch above, has the following description: "Join Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Yoda, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and more in Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, a new series of animated shorts celebrating the galaxy far, far away!"